Prodigal Son episode 19 sneak peek: Questions over Nicholas







Are we going to see questions over Nicholas on Monday night’s Prodigal Son episode 19? It’s something that we should have questions about at the moment.

After all, there are some clear warning signs that this guy is not exactly what he seems — take, for starters, his company’s questionable history, let alone the way in which he moves through rooms with a strange vibe and confidence. As good as Malcolm may be at identifying and profiling problems, he doesn’t seem to be 100% there yet with Dermot Mulroney’s character. Instead, he’s a little more keen in the sneak peek below (via TV Guide) to congratulate his mother than he is just about anything else.

Yet, not everyone seems to have this precise view of Nicholas — in particular, Ainsley’s got some questions about him still. She’s the more more suspicious at the moment, but we imagine that before too long, the two could end up seeing a little bit more eye to eye. There isn’t exactly a lot of time for them to get on the same page.

Oh, and there is one other notable part of this preview, as well, as Ainsley does her best to give Malcolm some “advice” when it comes to a recent message left by Eve. It’s pretty clear upon listening to it that she’s not altogether interested in continuing things with him moving forward. There’s really no other interpretation to this, now is there?

If you are interested in getting a few more details about the episode, be sure to check out the full synopsis for it below — after all, it suggests that Malcolm comes around to Ainsley’s way of thinking:

After a catastrophic turn of events, Malcolm and Ainsley are convinced there’s more to Nicholas Endicott (guest star Dermot Mulroney) than meets the eye. Their only hope just might be an impromptu Whitly family reunion in the all-new “The Professionals” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, April 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-121) (TV-14 D, L, V)

