NCIS: New Orleans season 7: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?







Is NCIS: New Orleans renewed for a season 7 at CBS — or, should we expect the series to be canceled? Within this piece, we’re going to break down the situation at hand!

Let’s kick things off here with simply this: For the time being, nothing is altogether certain in regards to the series’ future. We’d like to be hopeful that there are some more new episodes coming, but at the same time, we recognize that there are no guarantees. We just know that CBS has some open spots on its schedule already, and it could have even more moving forward depending on what decisions they choose to make.

Consider some of the following for the time being — shows like God Friended Me, Criminal Minds, and Hawaii Five-0 are all done after their current seasons. Meanwhile, the future of some other shows like Bull, Tommy, and SWAT are currently unclear. We’re a little bit more confident in SEAL Team and NCIS: Los Angeles, and then MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted feel more or less like a sure thing provided that their casts want to come back for more new episodes in the future.

For NCIS: New Orleans, there is clearly more story to tell, especially since this season was cut off early due to problems going on in the real world. Ratings-wise, the show is averaging close to a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then more than 6.3 million live viewers a week. These are solid numbers, and while there were some declines after the move to Sunday night, they could’ve been far worse. The series fared far better in its timeslot that Madam Secretary did in the fall, though it was not subject to the same timeslot delays and the current health crisis may also be inflating numbers slightly.

In the end, we remain confident that another season of NCIS: New Orleans will be announced over the next several weeks — there is no precise timeline, but we still think there are reasons aplenty for hope.

