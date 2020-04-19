God Friended Me series finale spoilers: Is Ali the last Friend Suggestion?







The God Friended Me series finale is slated to air on CBS next week, and it will be the conclusion of an emotional two-hour affair. Through these remaining episodes you will get emotional moments as Miles is confronted with trying to help someone who matters to him more than anyone else: His sister Ali. She will be his final friend suggestion, and we wonder just what he is going to be doing in order to help her.

Are we going to get an answer as to who is running the God Account? That is one of the things that we’re set to wonder as we prepare for this episode … and we’re not sure that we’ve got a clear answer to that at the moment. What we do know is this — it will be an emotional ending. It doesn’t seem as though the cast knew this would be a series finale at the time of production, so we have a hard time thinking that every single loose end is going to be tied up.

For some more details about both of these episodes, we simply suggest that you check out the pair of synopses that we’ve got for you below…

“Miracles” – Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

“The Mountain” – Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt.

