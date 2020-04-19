9-1-1 season 3 episode 15 sneak peek: A dive into Eddie’s past







9-1-1 season 3 episode 15 is set to arrive on Fox tomorrow night, and what you’re going to see throughout it is the story of Eddie’s past. We have a feeling that there are some interesting twists that you’ll see throughout, and through it you’ll at least understand some of his motives a little bit better. Some are heroic, whereas some others are devastating.

We know already some of what happened when it comes to Eddie’s relationship with Shannon — it fell apart and then beyond that, tragedy struck. But what happened to cause some of the splintering? A lot of that seems to revolve around Eddie’s decision to reenlist in the Army. That’s something that is detailed further in the sneak peek below via TV Guide. In it, he justifies his decision by noting that following Christopher’s diagnosis of cerebral palsy, he needs to find a way to get food on the table. He’s trying to take care of his family financially, but it’s coming at the expense of him having a physical or emotional presence among the people he cares about.

Was there another way? That’s the big question we find ourselves raising after watching this. While we understand the importance of money, at the same time there are questions aplenty all about other opportunities — and also if there was a part of Eddie who simply needed to be overseas in the Army. Motivations are a pretty tricky thing in order to think about.

We’ve always said that we love these episodes of 9-1-1 where we actually do have a chance to dive in deep into the past of given characters. These stories are often so emotional and weighty, and we hope that this one will allow us to see the character in a very different light.

Related News – Be sure to check out some more information when it comes to 9-1-1, including other insight all about what’s ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 3 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







