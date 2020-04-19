Outlander season 5 episode 9: Did Jamie Fraser survive snakebite?







Outlander season 5 episode 9 arrived on Starz this weekend, and it brought with it one of the most dramatic stories we’ve seen for Jamie Fraser. In the early going in this episode, he finds himself bitten by a venomous snake. His life was on the line, and through most of the episode there were enormous debates waged over his fate.

It wasn’t just a matter of whether or not Jamie would survive, and that is a good thing given that this wouldn’t be too many high stakes with that. Everyone would just assume in advance, after all, that Jamie would make it through the bite. The drama here came courtesy of what happened with his leg. Would it have to be amputated?

For some more news on Outlander in video form, check out our thoughts on tonight’s episode at the bottom of this article! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more news coming up soon!

One of the best moments within this episode came when Jamie, after nearly giving up on life, was told off by Young Ian over what he thought was a pattern of “pathetic” behavior. He found Jamie’s actions embarrassing given how other people, including his own father and also Fergus, handled difficult circumstances and pressed onward. He don’t think that he was being altogether defeatist — he was just dealing with the trauma of the moment. He needed to be woken up and this speech from Ian (plus a moment with Claire) helped to do that.

We think that the legacy of episode 9 is mostly one of roles. For Jamie, he learned throughout this how much he wants to keep fighting. Meanwhile, Roger built a larger relationship with Jamie after helping to save him, Young Ian showcased more of his growth, and Brianna figured out more how her engineering skills could be of use. After all, it was her work that allowed Jamie to survive, as she used the snake that bit Jamie in order to create a makeshift syringe.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including a preview for what is coming up next

What did you think about the events of Outlander season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







