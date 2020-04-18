The Blacklist season 7 episode 17: First Anthony Michael Hall photo







There’s a good chance that you’ve heard already that The Blacklist season 7 episode 17 is going to be a special one. After all, Anthony Michael Hall is going to be guest starring as Donald Ressler’s brother Robby! This is a storyline that was first teased earlier this month amidst the Alaska plotline, and Ressler’s brother was actually introduced long before that — think all the way back to season 4.

Do we know a lot about the Robby character yet? Not exactly. What we’ve been able to figure out is that he and Donald don’t have the greatest relationship in the world, but that a series of events are going to lead to Ressler heading back. Judging from the first-look photo above, it seem as though there is some sort of confrontation that is taking place between the two guys.

We’d say that the most important thing entering this episode is rather simple: Leave a lot of your expectations and preconceived notions at the door. Don’t make any broad assumptions based on what we know about Ressler. Even though he is an FBI agent, it’s more than apparent already that this is a guy with some pretty major skeletons in his closet. We’d be ridiculous to sit here and draw some assumptions that he is a character who has always been some model character. We know that he hasn’t been that for entirety of the series!

For those wondering, “Brothers” is an episode that will air a week from Friday — you’re going to be waiting a while still to see some of what’s coming.

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 7 episode 17?

