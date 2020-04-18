Queen of the South season 5: Will it be delayed on USA?







We know that Queen of the South is one of the bigger programs that airs every summer on USA … but there’s now a chance that it may not be able to air this summer at all.

According to a report from TVLine, filming was underway for season 5 at the time that production was forced to shut down. The reasoning for this is pretty clear — much as it is for pretty much every other show under the sun right now. The most important thing is the health and safety of everyone within the cast and crew, but because of this, our expectations are that these new episodes won’t air anywhere near as early as planned.

Is it possible that at least some of these episodes could still launch this summer, and the network could split up the season into halves? We suppose that the answer to this is “yes” — with that being said, however, there is no guarantee that post-production can even get done in the way it usually is right now. Every single show has a different way of doing things and because of that, they all must handle the situation differently.

The only thing that we can really advice everyone to do right now is be patient and hope for the best — while we do think that we are going to have more opportunities to see new episodes eventually, it’s pretty clear at the moment that the network is going to make us wait a while or them. It’s understandable, but rest assured that we’ll be able to see more of the cast and crew’s handiwork eventually. (The situation could end up being somewhat similar to Animal Kingdon, as the TNT summer show was also forced to shut down production midway through because of real-world circumstances.)

