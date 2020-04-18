NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 21 sneak peek: Will Callen move?







Coming up on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 21, you’re going to see a number of different things — think in terms of a case with some surprising connections back to NCIS itself, and then also a special appearance from none other than Anna Akana.

In the video below, you can see Anna’s character of Rhea find herself questioned by Sam and Callen — she proclaims that she’s not someone to be worried about, largely because she has some employment history that is tied to NCIS on some level. What that remains remains to be seen, other than that you can almost certainly count on this being a very complicated case. We don’t know what else you would have assumed, but still.

Want some more NCIS: Los Angeles video scoop? Then watch our most-recent take on Nell’s future at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist.

What could also prove interesting to a lot of Sam/Callen fans happens before running into Rhea, as Sam seems to be doing his best to advise Callen to look towards his future. The synopsis for this episode indicates that he and Anna are strongly considering putting down roots, and if Sam’s got some good connections from the real-estate world, why not rely on them? In general, we do think that Callen is ready to start looking towards the next phase of his life and we’re eager to see what that could mean. Whether or not we’ll get a chance to see it on this shortened season, though, is still up in the air. We’re having to pace ourselves at the moment and treat everything one story at a time.

No matter what happens within this episode, though, rest assured that there will still be opportunities for entertainment! We’re looking forward to diving into as many different plotlines as possible before season 11 comes to a close.

Related News – Be sure to get some more insight and sneak peeks when it comes to this episode

What do you most want to get in regards to NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 21?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you do want some other news related to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







