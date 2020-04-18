SWAT season 3 finale: When is it set to air on CBS?







After it seemed as though we could be getting the SWAT season 3 finale later this month, it does look like there will be one more episode in the can down the road. You may just have to wait a little while in order to see it.

Speaking via TVLine, show executive producer Shawn Ryan notes that there will be 21 episodes for the third season, and that means that you’re going to see the majority of the season play out. He attributes that in part to the series starting production a little earlier than some other programs out there:

We barely got Episode 21 in under the wire. And obviously we couldn’t film our finale … But I guess because we got an earlier start, we only lost one episode, and a lot of other shows lost two to four. We’re fortunate in that way.”

With the way in which you look at the schedule ahead, though, it is clear that you will be waiting for a while in order to see that last episode. There is an episode entitled “Vice” on Wednesday, and then also one entitled “Wild Ones” on April 29. The finale, however, is not going to be coming until you get around to May 20, mostly because the finale of SEAL Team is occupying its timeslot on May 6 and May 13 is slated to be the three-hour finale event for Survivor. The end of SWAT is going to accompany the official kick-off for the new season of The Amazing Race, which should help to keep some reality TV programming on the air given that the future for some other shows including Love Island and Big Brother very much appear to be up in the air.

As for what we’re expecting at the end of SWAT season 3, think in terms of some high emotional stakes and the sake action you’ve come to expect — the planned finale would have reminded viewers of the L.A. riots of almost three decades ago, but that is the one episode that did not get to film.

