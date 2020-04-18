Magnum PI, MacGyver ratings hold steady; The Blacklist slips







We’re still waiting for CBS to make firm decisions on the future of both Magnum PI and MacGyver — nonetheless, we do have some more good news to pass along today.

Last night, new episodes of both of the shows managed to draw a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is even with the prior week. We’re now a couple of weeks out from the end of Hawaii Five-0, but we’re seeing enough consistency here to believe that the series finale there isn’t going to lead to some downturn anywhere else within the Peter Lenkov TV universe. We fully expect both of these shows to be back for another season — we’re also hopeful still for more Blue Bloods, even if it’s been a while since we’ve had a new episode of that show. (That will change next week when Tom Selleck and company return.)

For those wondering, MacGyver and Magnum tied for the demo victory on Friday night, while Magnum drew almost 7 million viewers — the night’s biggest overall audience. Once again, all of this bodes well for the future.

As for some other ratings news on the night, The Blacklist generated a 0.6 rating — down versus the week prior, but still mostly on par with its recent performance. It’s shown incredible retention versus season 6 and it’s enough to justify the early renewal that it received. Meanwhile, Charmed and Dynasty generated a 0.2 and 0.1 rating overall — not amazing numbers by any means, but they’re clearly performing well enough for The CW to want to keep them around. We don’t always understand their ratings model, but they’re clearly working in order to ensure that they have found a way to make things work for them.

All of the shows mentioned within this piece still have episodes to air this season — none of them have made it to the end of the road just yet.

