Outlander season 5 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Monsters and Heroes’ teases







Come tomorrow night on Starz Outlander season 5 episode 9 is going to arrive, and this episode should prove to be very much memorable. Through “Monsters and Heroes,” you will see more life upon the Ridge, and yet another new paradigm given that Roger has recovered and Young Ian is now back. Not everyone knows the full extent of what transpired with him, but there’s enough information to get the metaphorical ball rolling when it comes to his story.

So what can you expect in terms of finer details? We’ve got at least a few different stories to keep your eyes peeled for during this episode…

1. Jamie gets snake-bit – This could be one of the more dramatic points of the episode. Jamie will find his life in jeopardy to some degree, which will force a lot of the other characters around the Ridge to have to step up.

2. Who will go after Bonnet? – Be prepared to see Roger and Jamie have an important conversation about justice — if Jamie is not there to take out Ed Speleers’ character, someone else is going to have to do the deed instead.

3. A hunting trip – We are going to see a lot of the men of Fraser’s Ridge out trying to improve the food supply — which could of course lead to what happens to Jamie in the first place. There is a sneak peek at TV Guide that offers up more information on that subject.

4. How is Young Ian going to cope? – Now that he’s opened up to some extent to Roger, we do anticipate more moments of bonding between the men. Beyond that, though, we hope that he becomes a little more immersed and comfortable within the community.

5. How is Claire going to care for Jamie? – It’s one thing to help save strangers you barely know; it’s another thing altogether when it is the love of your life.

