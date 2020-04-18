The Voice season 18: How will the live shows work?







We’ve gotten a good sense already as to how some of the live shows are going to work for American Idol this season — why not pivot over and discuss The Voice season 18 now? It does have some live shows coming in a matter of weeks, and the producers have to find a way to make those happen.

Luckily, it does seem as though they have figured something out already. Speaking in a new interview with Jimmy Fallon, show coach Blake Shelton seemed to strongly suggest that the series is going to move forward and do shows virtually, much in the same way that we’re going to see Idol do it. The coaches will give feedback this way, much like all of the contestants will have to perform under similar conditions. Is it ideal? Not in the least, but do the writers really have all that much of a choice here? They’re short on options, so they basically just have to take the only one that lies before them.

For some more news on The Voice in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

There are only three live shows seemingly planned for this season, with them taking place on May 3, May 10, and then the final one come May 17. This is, for the record, one of the reasons why The Voice does struggle in our mind — there aren’t that many opportunities to get to know the contestants all that well! We suppose in the end here, though, that we should just be grateful to get any show at all and we are. After all, remember that there are a number of programs that aren’t going to have a chance to finish their run due to everything going on in the real world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice

What do you think about what The Voice season 18 has decided?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







