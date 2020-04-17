Magnum PI season 2 episode 17 spoilers: Andre Reed plays two roles







Next week Magnum PI season 2 episode 17 is poised to air on CBS, and there are a couple of things worth noting about it right away. First, there is the oh-so-simple fact that this is the first episode to feature Hawaii Five-0 cast members since the end of that show. (Both Duke and Noelani are going to be appearing here.) Meanwhile, it’s also going to feature NFL icon Andre Reed playing not only himself, but also another guy. It’s another reminder of some of the fun casting that exists within the Peter Lenkov world, where you see people tend to pop in to play some very-much surprising parts.

For a few more details about this episode (entitled “The Night Has Eyes”), be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 2 episode 17 synopsis:

“The Night Has Eyes” – Magnum and Higgins take the case of recovering the stolen urn of a woman’s deceased husband, but they soon find that others believe the urn is worth killing for. Also, Rick and TC confront a man (guest star Andre Reed) who’s been impersonating football legend Andre Reed, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. “Hawaii Five 0’s” Kimee Balmilero and Dennis Chun also guest star.

What we’re excited for with this episode is mostly a chance to see a fun mystery, but then also more of the established Five-0 legacy and plenty of fun. You know, the sort of stuff that this series is really known for! We’ve said it a few times over now, but it bears repeating — the real joy of a show like this comes via the escapism of it all. You have a chance to dive into a totally-different world from your own for a few weeks and watch some fun adventures go down. Also, there are characters you are very much invested in seeing.

