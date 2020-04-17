Charmed season 2 episode 19 return date, finale details!







Charmed season 2 episode 19 is the finale — and that’s only one bit of the bad news here. The other part of it is that you’re going to have to wait in order to see it.

Despite there being a new episode of the CW series on the air tonight, you are going to be waiting until we get around to May 1 in order to see what’s coming up next. This is an episode that could feature some really big surprises, danger, and Maggie realizing some of the consequences of her new abilities. While this episode may not have been intended to be the final one of the season (the health crisis going on in the country is putting a hamper on things), there will still be a lot of big stuff going on.

For some more news, be sure to check out the full Charmed season 2 episode 19 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes. In the meantime, Mel (Melonie Diaz) has a surprising encounter with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) deal with a new twist in their relationship. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and Christina Piña (#219). Original airdate 5/1/2020.

While it’s fair to worry about a number of different characters within this episode, you at least don’t have to worry about the future. After all, Charmed was already renewed for a season 3, so that’s at least something to take out of the equation. Enjoy the finale, and let’s hope that the situation in this country is such that people can get back to work in time for new episodes to air this fall.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Charmed, including other insight on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 2 episode 19?

Be sure to share some of your current thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, remember to then also stick around to get some other insight. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







