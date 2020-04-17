The Blacklist honors Brian Dennehy with ‘Rassvet’ repeat tonight







Tonight on The Blacklist, you are going to be seeing a new episode — but also something more as a tribute to Brian Dennehy.

NBC and executive producer Jon Bokenkamp confirmed tonight that following the new episode airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to see a repeat of “Rassvet” — one of the most important episodes of the series’ run. It is also one that features an especially prominent appearance from Dennehy as his character Dom, who is Liz Keen’s grandfather and someone who has a good bit of information on the past. He tells Liz a story throughout the episode, but as she uncovers, this is far from the full story and there are some bits and pieces that are left out to a certain degree.

Dennehy’s performance within the episode is outstanding, as he especially spends a great deal of time with Megan Boone (Liz) amidst telling her the story from the past. This is an episode that also introduces for the first time Ilya Koslov into the story — which gives Liz the impression for the time being that Ilya and Reddington are the same person.

There are a multitude of different reasons to check out “Rassvet,” with Brian’s performance being fairly high up on the list. If you’re not checking it out for that, though, we’d also remind you of how important this story is to the overall mythology of the series. There is a lot that you can learn about Katarina, Ilya, and Reddington to some extent within this episode, and it’s definitely one worth reflecting on.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Dennehy’s friends and family during what is an incredibly difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

