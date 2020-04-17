The Blacklist season 7 episode 16 spoilers: What’s next in ‘Nyle Hatcher’?







Next week on The Blacklist season 7 episode 16, brace yourselves for a pretty big story in “Nyle Hatcher” — one stuffed with surprises. After all, we’re going to have a chance in order to see a friend of Dembe in danger, let alone an intriguing case that seems to be coming out from far in the past. This seems to be one of those episodes that serves many purposes — giving us another great Blacklister story, but then also making sure that there is a spotlight for one of the series regulars along the way. This is something that the writers seem to be intent on doing at the moment — we had it already this season with Aram, Park, and Harold Cooper. Why not have it here?

(Yes, there will be a Ressler spotlight coming, but you are going to have to wait until episode 17 to have a chance to check that out.)

Below, check out the full The Blacklist season 7 episode 16 with a few more details right now:

04/24/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Liz and the Task Force take on a cold case that may have some new victims. Meanwhile, Red tries to help a friend of Dembe who is in danger. TV-14

As this episode goes along, you’re going to see the stakes rise … and hopefully also get a few more answers. We really want to see some more news when it comes to the Katarina storyline, especially when it comes to how Raymond Reddington can start to become a little more immersed in what’s going on. We know that tonight, he did learn the truth about Liz hiring the P.I. to look into Ilya. The stage has been set!

