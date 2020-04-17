Too Hot to Handle season 2: Will it be renewed at Netflix?







Following today’s big premiere, what can we expect in terms of a Too Hot to Handle season 2? Is that something to really hope for?

At the moment, we know that we can say this about the Netflix reality series — it’s completely absurd. Yet, it may also be the right sort of absurdity that a lot of viewers are craving in this difficult time. If you didn’t know already, the series revolves around singles from all over the world going to a tropical locale, where they all seem to be of the belief that they’re going to spend their time hooking up and engaging in all sorts of debauchery. Yet, soon after arriving, they learn that the premise of the show is actually quite different — they have a cash prize at the end of the show, and every time that they engage in some serious physical contact, the money goes down.

So, do some of these people abide by the rules? That’s what you gotta see throughout the first season. It’s a silly comedy with touches of Love Island and The Circle, another Netflix show, thrown in there. We wouldn’t take almost anything about it seriously, but this may be precisely what the world needs at a time in which everything is so serious and difficult.

While we can’t sit here and say for sure that a Too Hot to Handle season 2 will happen, we do think that there are reasons to think that it could. It is garnering a lot of attention on social media already, and that is pretty incredible for a show that only recently premiered. Meanwhile, its viewership will be high with so many people staying at home, and Netflix has already shown love to many of its other reality shows like the aforementioned The Circle and Love is Blind.

The big question we wonder here is simply this — could you really do the show the same way again if people knew the twist going in? You’d have to either allow them to prepare for it, add a new twist, or find people who somehow knew nothing about the premise.

