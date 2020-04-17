Shark Tank repeat: Pair Eyewear, Coconut Girl, BabyQuip, Bite Toothpaste







Tonight on Shark Tank, be prepared for a repeat — Pair Eyewear, Coconut Girl, BabyQuip, and Bite Toothpaste have all been featured before! Yet, there is still value in looking at some of the different companies that are featured. Guest shark Katrina Lake is a part of this episode, and there are products featured that all cover a wide array of industries. Some make life easier, whereas others are fashionable, fun, or good for the environment.

For a few more details about all of them, plus links to purchase the products, just take a look below. Just be mindful that there are spoilers scattered in throughout…

BabyQuip – This company is all about rentals within the baby space, in particular for people who are traveling or are hosting families with extremely young children. They originally left the Tank without a deal (despite an offer from Kevin O’Leary), but it does feel like this is a market that can be sustainability … at least in what feels like normal times.

Bite Toothpaste – They also left the Tank without a deal despite multiple offers, but we do think long-term this is a product that can really work. As more people start to become invested in eco-friendly alternatives to their current habits, this is something that could fit the bill. We are speaking here about a sustainable toothpaste that you bite on to activate and then brush as you typically would.

Pair Eyewear – The eyeglass company makes the process of buying glasses for your kids all the more fashionable and fun. They have a number of different designs and colors and in the Tank, they secured a deal with Lori Greiner and Katrina Lake. They’re still going strong as of this airing.

Coconut Girl – The product in the Tank got a deal with Mark Cuban, and it is producing coconut-milk ice-cream sandwiches that are great for everyone who wants to go paleo … but wants something that is still sweet and fits with everything else that they’re trying to do. There are a number of specialty grocers and Whole Foods currently carrying them. (More info is on their website.)

