Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere: Will it be delayed on TNT?







While we’ve heard a good bit about the state of a number of different TV shows as of late, summer programs are still very much up in the air. That includes Animal Kingdom over at TNT, which is for many people one of the most entertaining shows that the season brings us. It’s dramatic, intense, and we still (spoiler alert!) have no idea how things are going to progress following the death of Smurf last season.

So is the drama going to be delayed due to the current health crisis sweeping the country? For now, we don’t think that anything is 100% certain. Yet, there’s at least a chance that some episodes could air this summer. According to a report from TVLine, half of the series’ season 5 episodes, give or take, were filmed prior to production shutting down. This could mean that the other half could be filmed later this year, whenever it become safe to do so once more.

In the end, we see this situation as one where TNT as a network could have some options. Provided that the post-production team can work remotely (which is far from a given), it’s possible that the show could split up its airing into two separate halves; or, it’s possible that they could delay the entirety of the season to air it all at once. Typically, the series premieres shortly after Memorial Day, and we’re not sure that we would count on that at this moment.

As is the case with most things today, patience really is paramount — safety has to come before everything else.

