The Blacklist season 7 episode 15 spoilers: The Ilya Koslov mystery







While Ilya Koslov has certainly been at the center of many mysteries before within the world of The Blacklist, what is happening on season 7 episode 15 is a little bit different. We’re facing here a rather challenging situation where this character believes that he’s being watched … and probably by one of the last people you’d want to be watching you.

The photo of Brett Cullen as this character above comes courtesy of TV Insider, and he definitely appears to be a little bit disheveled. This is a guy who absolutely has gone through it over the past few weeks and for a number of different reasons. Just think about it for a moment — this is a guy who was tormented by Katarina and has his memories attacked! While he’s incredibly accomplished in his past career, that does not make him immune from some of the problems of this world. These are things that he’s going to have to battle over the future, and we’re not shocked that he’s going to be thinking that Katarina is watching him … even if it’s not actually the case.

So what is the case here? It’s ultimately rather simple: He’s being watched instead by the private investigator Liz hired earlier this season. She is desperate to get some more information on him, and this episode could prove to be a rather-important one when it comes to unlocking some secrets of the past. We’re intrigued to see what The Blacklist does with some of those secrets, and if we get any closer to understanding what Katarina is looking for … or at least more information about Raymond Reddington’s true identity. After all, that has been something that is at the forefront of almost everything with the series.

