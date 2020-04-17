Magnum PI season 2 episode 16 sneak peek: Magnum and Higgins’ undercover mission!







Friday night’s Magnum PI episode is a mere matter of hours away from airing and, if you didn’t have evidence of its entertainment value before, you do now.

In the video below, you can see Magnum and Higgins working undercover as a couple to try to catch someone else in the act — cheating. It feels like fairly standard PI stuff, since you can get conclusive evidence of the act and then also present it to your client. Posing as a couple on a bus tour is the best way for this to happen, and we gotta say that there’s something super-amusing about watching the two lay on the lovey-dovey stuff. The funniest part of all of it is Magnum calling Higgins his “boo,” which is something that we could never imagine happening in a serious context in a million years.

Yet, this episode is not going to progress forward in a way that is anywhere near what someone would expect — after all, Magnum and Higgins will eventually come across a situation that is far more dire than just catching someone be unfaithful. This could change the whole trajectory of the story, but there could still be something quite funny about watching these two characters slip in and out of cover for most of the hour. For those of you who are needing a break from all of the chaos of the world right now, this episode could be it.

Also, before you go, here’s your reminder to continue to watch live, if you can! While we certainly do believe that Magnum PI will be renewed for more episodes, it never hurts to go that extra mile in order to see the ratings continue to bump up in a positive direction. Hopefully, official news on the show’s future will come over the next few weeks.

