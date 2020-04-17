Station 19 season 3 ratings steady, even without Grey’s Anatomy







Did Station 19 just prove itself ratings-wise more than it has all season? Well, we do think it deserves a little bit of credit for its numbers Thursday night.

For most of the season, the common critique of the firefighter drama is that it’s been hoisted up a good bit by its ties to Grey’s Anatomy, including the frequent crossovers that occur between the two shows (small as they may sometimes be). Yet, viewers were still watching the show, and given the shocking death last week, it made sense that viewers would stick around even though the Ellen Pompeo series on the air.

Now, the proof is somewhat in the ratings pudding. Last night’s Station 19 drew a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is even to the last episode that aired alongside Grey’s Anatomy. It did decline slightly in viewers down to 6.96 million, but that’s still higher than the season average. (One caveat — Station 19 did air following the massive Disney singalong special, which drew a mammoth 2.6 rating and more than 10 million live viewers. That lead-in may have helped, even if there was no crossover tie-in. We’ll get a chance to see how it fares without such a lead-in later in the month.)

Overall, Station 19 is up big in the ratings over season 2, and it does have the honor of being the top-rated scripted show on Thursday night. A lot of other series including Young Sheldon and Last Man Standing seemed to take a hefty hit airing opposite the Disney singalong.

Over on The CW, both Katy Keene and In the Dark posted meager 0.1 ratings in the demo — we know this network is counting more on other viewership at this point, but these numbers may still prove frustrating.

