How to Get Away with Murder season 6: Is Xavier Castillo dead?







Another episode of How to Get Away with Murder season 6, and it seems that we’ve got yet another death at the center. This time around, it’s none other than Xavier Castillo. He is one of the members of the prominent Castillo family, and he also felt victim to a revenge plot from none other than Nate.

Early on in the episode tonight, we saw Frank and Bonnie doing whatever they could in order to rope in Nate. Why? They saw this as an opportunity in order to ensure that they could get him to do what they wanted with Annalise. If they gave him some reason to believe he couldn’t trust the FBI, then maybe he would help him. That’s why they thought allowing Nate and Xavier to talk would be leverage — Nate could get information about his father’s death, and then walk away from the situation at peace.

Yet, that didn’t exactly happen. Instead, what we ended up seeing was even more chaos. How so? Well, Nate decided that he was going to make Xavier’s father feel the same pain that he did losing his own father — after learning that he lost his dad due to a political ploy, he killed Xavier. With that, it does seem as though he’s gotten some of what we wants (revenge) … but he’s also screwed over Bonnie and Frank in the process. If they thought they were going to be able to use Xavier for some of their own purposes … well, think again. That’s not going down now. Consider where Nate falls in the story moving forward to be one of the most intriguing mysteries we have.

