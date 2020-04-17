Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 finale spoilers: The city blackout







Next week on NBC the Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 finale is going to air — and it seems like a big event will be at the center of the story. Are there going to be some character plots amidst all of this? Absolutely so, but they’re going to be all framed in the lens of what is sure to be a crazy-intense situation.

Ultimately, what the squad is up against is rather simple: A blackout. You can imagine why this would be a particularly big problem for the Nine-Nine, since this is when criminals will run amok in the city and cause some chaos. Prepare for a lot of comedy here, but sometimes going through experiences like this can be the sort of thing that bonds characters together. (Sure, the Nine-Nine already has a tight bond, but couldn’t they always find a way to get a little bit tighter?)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 finale synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming up:

04/23/2020 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The entire squad is on high alert when a massive blackout hits Brooklyn. TV-14

The good thing entering the finale is that there is no real reason for anxiety as to how the story is going to end for now. After all, we know that the show has been renewed for a season 8! You may have to wait a while in order to see it, but for now, the only thing you gotta be concerned about is a cliffhanger. This is the sort of thing that a show like this can really pull off — they’ve done it many times over in the past.

