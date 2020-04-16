Outlander season 6: Has Caitriona Balfe seen any scripts?







While we know that Outlander season 5 still has not finished airing on Starz, it’s inevitable that some would start looking ahead towards season 6. How can you not? We want to see the show stay on the air for as long as possible … though it’s clear at the moment that there is still a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to the future of the show.

As for the reasoning why there, that has to do with vast uncertainty surrounding production, for starters. Originally, the idea was for production on the season to start in May, but that is totally up in the air now due to the health crisis sweeping the globe. Because productions often involve gatherings of a number of people, a cautious approach to such things is best and it is fair to expect some delays. It’s better to, in fact, since the safety of all of the cast and crew is the most important thing out there.

Yet, there is still work being done on new episodes even if the cast and crew aren’t at work on set — we’ve reported in the past that scripts are being written, and Caitriona Balfe noted in a post on Twitter that she has seen drafts of the first two episodes already. (Balfe and Sam Heughan are both producers on the show, which came into effect during season 5.) She does have a good sense of where the series is going, and she’s also noted already that season 5 is going to come to an emotional conclusion. (We don’t know, all things considered, how you would have imagined anything else — this is Outlander we’re talking about!)

We know that there are plenty of people out there who would be eager for some more news regarding an Outlander season 7, but we imagine much patience will be needed for that. If the production of season 6 ends up being pushed back, it may also take more time for an announcement there. Let’s keep hoping for the best!

What are you hoping for in regards to the long-term future of Outlander?

I’ve read drafts of Ep 1 and 2 #AskCait https://t.co/moML7s9Haz — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) April 15, 2020

