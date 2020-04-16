God Friended Me star Brandon Michael Hall talks cancellation







For the first time since the news of the God Friended Me cancellation first came out, star Brandon Michael Hall is voicing his feelings. To the surprise of no one, he is sad — it’s hard not to be given the circumstances. This is a show that offered a lot of hope to people out there, and this is definitely a time where a lot of people out there need a solid source of hope.

As Hall told it in an Instagram Live Q&A (visit the app soon to watch it — these tend to delete quickly), one of the hardest parts of dealing with the cancellation comes with the suddenness of it, as he and his fellow cast members just learned of the news a couple of days ago. (Read more of Violett Beane’s reaction over here.) While there may be an ending for this season that serves as a worthy send-off, it feels at the moment like the door was certainly left open for some more new episodes down the road. This is something that the cast and crew were hoping for.

So why end it now? A lot of that has to do with the show’s live + 7 ratings, which were percentage-wise lower than a lot of other CBS shows. It also had a high threshold because of its timeslot and its ratings tended to fluctuate greatly. It’s still a bummer to see it go, though, given that it did have a devoted audience and it presented a sense of inclusion that not all CBS dramas have achieved over the years. That’s one of the things that Hall praised about the series, nothing that viewers got behind a show starring an African-American atheist exploring the idea of faith. This show also featuring LGBTQ representation and an openness to a wide array of cultures.

Despite the end, Brandon ultimately made it clear that he is grateful for viewers and a chance to make the show the show that he did for the past couple of years. It’s hard to have a successful network TV show in 2020, and there were plenty of shows from last season that didn’t even make it to season 2.

The God Friended Me series finale is slated to air on April 26. For now, be sure to share all of your thoughts on the subject of it ending below. (Photo: CBS.)

