NCIS season 18 spoilers: How will season 17 finale be incorporated?







There are a number of significant challenges that are going to come with NCIS season 18 — you not only have the 400th episode to think about, but you also have to contemplate the idea of your original ending.

What does this mean? Well, there was a season 17 finale that was planned out but never got a chance to shoot. This was something that would have set the stage somewhat for season 18, and tonally, it may be a little challenging to fit that in perfectly with what is going to exist around it moving forward. Finales often are set up a little differently from the standard episode, after all, whether it be a cliffhanger or some sort of interesting surprise.

For more thoughts on the future of NCIS, feel free to watch our video discussion at the bottom of this article. Once you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have further insight coming throughout the offseason.

So how do you incorporate this now moving forward? It does seem as though the planned “finale” episode will be a part of season 18 early on, but it may have a few things that are different about it. For more, take a look at what executive producer Frank Cardea had to say to TVLine:

The envisioned season finale did not have a cliffhanger ending but was planned to have a very surprising ending. More of a reveal/development … We do plan to go forward with that episode in the early part of Season 18, but will probably reevaluate the ending when the time comes.

We do think that this story, whatever it may be, will end up becoming a part of season 18 — though it remains to be seen if it’s a huge part or if it’s something that is altered. We know that beyond the stuff that we’ve already mentioned, there is a plan to revisit the story of the opioid crisis from the end of season 16. Also, there is a big episode for McGee and Delilah coming at some point within the first batch of installments.

Related News – Be sure to read our own post-finale interview with Cardea and Gina Lucita Monreal

Where do you see the story going on NCIS season 18?

Be sure to let us know in the comments below, and remember to also stick around for further news regarding the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







