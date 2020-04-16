The Masked Singer season 3: Why is there no unmasking tonight?







If you’re watching The Masked Singer season 3 on Fox tonight, you’re probably realizing just how different everything is. There is no elimination. As a matter of fact, there aren’t even any new performances!

So what are you seeing instead? Just think along the lines of a sing-along show featuring a number of different contestants from this season. There were a lot of memorable performances thrown in here, but it doesn’t really feel like the same sort of show. This is more of a family event just designed so that viewers all over the country can just have a little fun together, singing along to some of the biggest songs of the season.

For Fox, the real intention in doing this is simply then making sure that they can stretch this season out for as long as possible. It’s their top-rated program and because of that, it absolutely makes sense for them to want to do this. It’s one of the reasons why they’ve got a Masked Dancer show coming and we’re sure that a Masked Singer season 4 will be on the horizon once we make it through the present health crisis. There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the show’s future, and we’re excited to dive into some of that.

Yet, for the time being, this is a week designed solely for everyone catching their breath. For the time being, there isn’t a whole lot else to really report on.

What do you want to see on The Masked Singer season 3 moving forward?

