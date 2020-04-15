Station 19 season 3 episode 13 promo: Remembering Pruitt Herrera







Station 19 season 3 episode 13 is poised to come on the air tomorrow night, so go ahead and prepare the waterworks. If you watched what just happened, then you know already what is coming: An installment that is going to feel in a lot of ways like a memorial.

For whatever reason, Station 19 this time around has been all about losing beloved characters in some shape or form. Early on this season, Andy Herrera lost one of the closest people two her in Ryan. The two grew up together. Now, she’s also lost her father in Pruitt. While she knew that he was terminally ill, she thought there was more time. Instead, he ended up dying so that he could save the lives of the firefighters he worked to bring on board.

Thursday’s episode will deal a lot with the mourning process, as we’re going to see a lot of these characters do their best to try and figure out how to take some steps forward. For some, it’s not going to be easy. Andy will be feeling so much grief that it’s easy to imagine she will push Sullivan away. Meanwhile, we wonder whether all of this death will cause Vic to flash back to some of what she felt when it comes to Lucas Ripley. We know that Ben has also suffered a great loss as of late, and this could cause a lot of the firefighter community to rally around one another.

In the end, the show will go on … but there’s no guarantee for hope or happiness anytime soon. We know that the series did get to film a proper finale, so maybe at that point there will be a chance to see more of the light at the end of the tunnel. Time will certainly tell.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on the series and some of what lies ahead

What do you most want to do when it comes to Station 19 season 3 episode 13?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around to score some other insight related to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







