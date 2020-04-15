LEGO Masters season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Fox?







As we lead up to tonight’s finale, it only makes sense to wonder: Will there be a LEGO Masters season 2? Is there hope for a renewal here? We’ll break that down within this piece.

We’ll start off by noting this: Nothing is official yet at Fox, but we’d honestly be very much surprised if the competition series does not come back. Following The Masked Singer, the Will Arnett-hosted series did far better than Almost Family did in the fall in a similar timeslot. This show just has an appeal that feels very basic — everyone out there is familiar with LEGO. A lot of people grew up building them, and there’s an instant relatability to what the show is. Add to this the fact that it never takes itself altogether seriously, and it does feel like there is a very clear and easy-to-define recipe for success here.

Because of the ratings, we have a hard time imagining this show going anywhere. It doesn’t feel extraordinarily expensive compared to a lot of scripted shows, it can film in a short period of time, and it also has a fast turnaround. These are things that the network may be especially looking for in an era where there is so much uncertainty. Fox needs to have at least some steady anchors as they figure themselves out — following the Disney deal that caused many of their studio assets to go away, they’ve undergone a vast transformation. There aren’t too many sure-fire hits that they have save for The Masked Singer and the 9-1-1 franchise, so they have to take advantage of what they have.

As for whether or not LEGO Masters is back on TV this fall, this is really one of the only questions that we have. We’d for now say that we’re cautiously optimistic, mostly because it may be easier to get together more episodes of a show like this than a scripted entity. All of this will dependent, of course, on when productions are able to start up again amidst this health crisis.

Do you want to see a LEGO Masters season 2 renewal coming in the future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more information on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







