Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? How many episodes are left?







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying that the schedule for the show as of late has been confusing. Almost everything within the television industry is these days, given that plans and ideas are changing on an almost-daily basis. They almost have to be. These are unprecedented times and almost everyone should be prepared for more changes.

Originally, there was going to be a new episode on the air tonight, but CBS has decided to shift back some of the stories for David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast. How it looks like the season will play out is that we’ll get at least season 3 episode 18 on April 22 and then episode 19 the day after. We know that filming was wrapped on episode 20, so we believe there’s a chance that this could air (provided that post-production is complete) on May 6 after a two-hour Survivor. This would likely be the end of the season, so don’t expect all that much in the way of closure for a lot of these different stories.

For the time being, we can go ahead and give you a little bit more information on what lies. Just take a look below for some of our first scoop.

Season 3 episode 18, “Edge of Nowhere” – Bravo Team searches for a new terrorist group leader who is orchestrating violent resistance to peace negotiations in Afghanistan. Also, Clay learns what it means to be a leader and Sonny works to repair his relationship with his father in Texas, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 22 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 3 episode 19, “In the Bind” – Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader. Also, Sonny considers planting roots in his hometown, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 29 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Through the end of the season, we imagine one of the big questions will revolve around Clay and Sonny. Are the two going to end up being away from Bravo for a long period of time?

