Nancy Drew season 2 premiere date hopes for Kennedy McMann, cast







Curious to learn the Nancy Drew season 2 premiere date following tonight’s finale? There’s a chance that you’re curious for a good bit more than that, and understandably so. This is a mystery show that always does tend to cram in a ton of great content, and we’re sure that they will do so once again here. There are questions that still do need to be answered, especially since the show’s season 1 finale was hardly meant to be the end of the series.

So what will be coming with season 2? We do think that there will be a chance to see some resolution to a lot of this stuff, but you’re going to have to wait for a good while in order to see it. The earliest we expect that Nancy Drew will return is October, and it could be even later depending on everything that happens in the real world. We’re all still confined to our homes, at the time of this writing, and it feels like we are months away from any work happening on the outside world.

For now, patience is going to be key. We’ll probably find out later this spring what some of the tentative plans are for The CW this fall, and it will probably be this summer before we have a much better idea as to when the actual premiere date is going to be … and that may even still be subject to change. At least we know that the Kennedy McMann show is coming back for another season, right? We do take a little bit of comfort in knowing that in the midst of so much uncertainty that is happening elsewhere in this world.

Odds are, in addition to season 2 wrapping up some of the loose threads from the first season, a new mystery will be introduced. This should wouldn’t be what it is without something in that vein, right?

