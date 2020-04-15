Chicago PD season 8 premiere date hopes for Jesse Lee Soffer, cast







Want to get some of our earliest Chicago PD season 8 premiere date hopes over on NBC? Within this article, we’ll tell you some of what we know on that subject, and then also set the stage for a little more of what the future holds.

Obviously, it feels like the best jumping-off point right now to note that there will be a season 8 of the police drama in the future — and also more seasons beyond just that! The network has already confirmed the good news, and the next order of business is simply trying to figure out when it will air. Doing that is a little bit more complicated than usual for some very topical reasons.

Typically, filming for the Jason Beghe – Jesse Lee Soffer series would begin in July, much like it does for sister series Chicago Med and Chicago PD. Yet, there are some things that could come into play here, including the complicated filming timeline for the future of the these shows. As we’ve noted in other articles, it is very well possible that production for all of these shows could end up being delayed. The most important thing at the moment is safety, and we’re sure that any decision that is made will be with that at the forefront. Once a filming window is established, it will give a network more of an opportunity to establish a premiere date.

We’re hopeful that Chicago PD season 8 will premiere this fall — it could be in late September as it often is, or it could be in October or November. More information will be made clear over time, but as is often the case these days, we’re in an ever-evolving situation. It’s best to be prepared for that long in advance.

