The Blacklist season 7 spoilers: Meet Donald Ressler’s brother!







Ever since the news was first revealed that Ressler’s brother was going to factor into The Blacklist season 7, we had questions aplenty. Now, we can at least give you some further information about who this character will be.

Want more news regarding The Blacklist in video form? Then be sure to view some of our latest discussions at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full series playlist.

According to a new report coming in from ET Online, you are going to be seeing Anthony Michael Hall turn up starting in the April 24 episode as Robby, this aforementioned brother who has a complicated history with Donald. The two don’t have the best relationship, and it also seems as though there are some long-buried secrets that could surface over the course of the episode. Is this the same brother that was referenced back in season 4? We have to believe so for now, mostly because we don’t have any reason to think otherwise. Yet, their relationship may be far rockier than we even first realized.

While Robby will be first appearing a week from Friday, we think that the bulk of his story is ultimately going to be saved for the hour that follows it. The May 1 episode carries with it the title of “Brothers,” which we imagine is going to look and feel very different than most installments of the show. Just the fact that there is no Blacklister in the title is a hint — typically, this is something that we only tend to see for an episode or two a season. Think in terms of “Rassvet” or “Cape May,” which are two of the more notable episodes to have this happen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist, including further information all about what’s next

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 7 for Anthony Michael Hall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some more information on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







