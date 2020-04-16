Is Annie Ilonzeh leaving Chicago Fire, Emily Foster role after finale?







Is Annie Ilonzeh leaving Chicago Fire, and her role of Emily Foster behind? After Wednesday night’s season 8 finale, we would at least understand why you would ask the question. After all, Foster seems to be very much considering a future in medical school again — something that could, in time, mean that she would no longer be a paramedic.

For the time being, though, nothing is 100% certain when it comes to Ilonzeh’s future. This could’ve been a storyline that the show progressed throughout the final episodes of this season, but like every other One Chicago series, Fire was forced to halt production early because of the real-life health crisis. We know that there are more new episodes that are coming hopefully this fall, so let’s hope for more of an opportunity to dive into this then.

There is also one other possibility that we should consider — Foster continuing to be a part of Chicago Fire before eventually becoming a part of Chicago Med down the road. We know that these franchises do like to have a lot of crossover, and this is one that could have a certain degree of sense behind it. The irony here is that it’d be in some ways the opposite of what happened on Station 19, where a doctor ended up becoming a part of their team in Jason George’s Ben.

Regardless of whatever does end up happening with Foster’s future, we’re hoping that there are some opportunities for her friendship with Brett to persevere. We know that she didn’t tell Sylvie the truth about what she was going through right away, but there were some legitimate reasons for it: Fear of hurting her, and then also everything that Brett is already going through at the moment following the death of her biological mother.

Let’s close this article be reiterating this: Annie Ilonzeh is not necessarily leaving Chicago Fire, at least as of this writing.

What do you think is going to happen with Annie Ilonzeh and Foster moving forward on Chicago Fire?

