Chicago Med season 6 premiere date hopes for Nick Gehlfuss, cast







Following tonight’s finale, it only makes sense that you would be interested in a Chicago Med season 6 premiere date. Why wouldn’t you be? The three shows within the One Chicago family all have devoted audiences, and clearly they all have many more stories to tell.

This feels like as good of a time to remind you as any — there are THREE more seasons coming for Chicago Med as well as its Fire and PD offshoots. If you love these series, you can sit back, smile, and recognize that there is so much more coming with all of them. The question for now mostly is when you are going to have a chance to see more shows, given that there is so much currently up in the air with that.

Ideally, a Chicago Med season 6 would premiere in late September, much as it has tended to do every other year that the franchise has been on the air. Yet, it’s all going to depend now on whether or not production will began on schedule. There is no indication yet as to when it’s going to be safe for the cast and crew to get back to work — typically, it happens in July, and we’d have to hope that work can begin again around then. If not July, then maybe we can cross our fingers for an August start.

Based on the current trajectory of the real-life health crisis, we do think that there’s a good chance we will see Chicago Med at some point this fall — and we do also think that this show is uniquely capable of looking at some of what’s going on in the real world now. They’ve never been afraid of taking on tough topics, and it would serve as a reminder to be immensely grateful to all of the health-care professionals at the moment who are risking their lives in order to save others in need.

Timeslot-wise, we have a hard time imagining that Chicago Med will shift away from Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

