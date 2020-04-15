Chicago Med season 5 finale sneak peek: The police track down Crockett







Dr. Crockett Marcel is one of the newest additions of the Chicago Med world, and the truth is that we don’t really know a whole lot about him. Could that change within the season 5 finale tonight? We’d say that you can probably count on it. This big episode is going to serve as an opportunity to understand a little more of his past … but also a little bit of peril.

After all, the police are hunting him down! In the video below, you can see some detectives from New Orleans arriving at the hospital in order to have a conversation with him about a homicide from years back. They weren’t altogether willing to share details with Sharon about it, which leaves some details hanging a little bit up in the air.

Do we think that Crockett is some sort of secret murderer? Within the world of this show, we don’t think that you can draw any conclusions 100% … but it’s hard to buy into the idea that he is. We’ve spent this whole season getting to know the guy, right? Anything can still happen within this world, though, so we don’t think that you can rule it out. Just remember what happened with Connor and Ava; did anyone see that story ending in the super-dramatic way that it did?

Anyhow, this episode is going to give you a chance to dive into this case further. Meanwhile, Ethan will be thrust into an incredibly difficult spot due to a hostage situation. It’s a chance to remind everyone of his ability to be a hero in more ways than one. You’ll also see more of Dr. Charles as a father and some emotional storylines for Will Halstead. Be sure to come back later tonight for a postmortem interview with executive producers Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider. Go ahead and consider this your source for all things One Chicago tonight!

