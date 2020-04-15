Little Fires Everywhere episode 8 spoilers: First finale details







Little Fires Everywhere episode 8 is going to be coming up on Hulu next week, and you have to imagine that this installment will be big. How can it not be? This will be the last installment of the season, and with that in mind, everything is going to start to tie together.

So how much stuff is going to go down here? The most important thing is going to be the verdict that comes in, given that this will be life-altering and set the stage for a number of key decisions. This won’t just be a little fire anymore — this will be a blaze that causes people to take off far away. Meanwhile, the rest of the episode will feature secret reveals, relationship drama, and perhaps most of our characters doing some self-examination. Will this mean that Elena and others will be any different in the future? We don’t think that you can bank on anything.

Maybe those of you familiar with the source material will have at least a good sense of where the source material is going — yet, we do still believe that there is the potential for a few surprises sprinkled in here at some point. The goal of the show should be to capture the essence of the original story, but also to potentially generate some new feelings and reactions. We’ll see what is delivered when the dust (and the ash?) ultimately settles.

For a few more specifics, check out the Little Fires Everywhere episode 8 synopsis:

Elena’s bombshell reveal to Pearl threatens to forever damage Pearl’s relationship with her mother. Moody feels betrayed when he discovers Trip and Pearl’s secret. And the jury’s divisive verdict triggers a series of catastrophic events, which leads three of our characters to leave Shaker Heights for good.

What do you want to see when it comes to Little Fires Everywhere episode 8?

How do you think things are going to start to tie together? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to then also stick around — we’re going to have other news in due time. (Photo: Hulu.)

