New Amsterdam season 2 finale sees big ratings jump







Want to understand better why NBC renewed New Amsterdam for three seasons? Well, the proof is in the ratings pudding.

Last night’s extended episode (which was not originally intended as the end of the season) ended up drawing a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also close to 6 million viewers. It was both the highest-rated and most-watched episode of the season in more than a year, which signals that some of the show’s ratings potential is stifled only by airing in a late 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. This episode was also the first in weeks, so it’s remarkable that a lot of viewers remembered to watch it in the first place.

Want to get some more New Amsterdam video insight? Then check out our look towards the future at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. More news will be coming before too long.

The season 2 finale for New Amsterdam ended with Dr. Sharpe growing closer to Dr. Shin (Daniel Dae Kim), and of course right when Max recognized that his current relationship didn’t have any long-term staying power. The future of Dr. Reynolds on the series is still unclear, and we also have a fun story charted now potentially with Dr. Kapoor’s romantic life. There’s a lot of great stuff set up now, though we’re going to have to wait until a little bit later this fall in order to see it, at the earliest.

We know that beyond a season 3 of New Amsterdam, there is also a chance for there to be an eventual spin-off. It’s too early to know exactly what that would look like, but it’s definitely something that we’re storing away in the back of our head.

For those curious, NCIS ended up winning the night in the ratings last night with a 1.2, though it failed to post any gains for its finale.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to New Amsterdam

What do you most want to see on New Amsterdam season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for more news when we move through the hiatus. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







