New Amsterdam season 3: Will Daniel Dae Kim stick around?







For those who were wondering about the future of Daniel Dae Kim following tonight’s New Amsterdam season 2 finale, here’s a simple note: Don’t be. There are going to be more chances to see the character of Cassian Shin moving forward, especially when you consider what happened with him and Dr. Helen Sharpe in the closing minutes.

Right when it seemed as though Max Goodwin was going to be single, Sharpe is moving forward and getting closer to Cassian. Whether or not this is a long-term relationship remains to be seen, but there’s a lot of room to explore stuff with the two of them moving forward. Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is some of what executive producer David Schulner had to say on the subject:

“Sharpe and Cassian are going to become a thing … They’re good for each other, and it’s great for her to see that Max’s way isn’t the only way.”

With this in mind, you better be prepared for a particularly fascinating batch of episodes coming up. We know that this is not a romance by any means, but it is a part of this show. It’s a part of a lot of these characters’ lives! Because of that, it’s going to remain a focus alongside a number of the different cases that are going to be going on within the hospital’s walls.

While we haven’t heard as of yet that Kim will be a series regular moving forward (we’d certainly be interested in seeing more of him), rest assured that he continue to make his presence felt. Hopefully, season 3 of New Amsterdam will get a chance to air this fall.

