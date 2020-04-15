Chicago Fire season 8 episode 20: Kidd’s role in the finale!







Coming up on Chicago Fire season 8 episode 20 tomorrow night, you’ve got the final episode of the season. This is a chance to see a lot of big events, and for Stella Kidd, the culmination of a lot of the work she’s been doing with the Girls on Fire initiative.

In the sneak peek below, what you can see is Stella working with Brett and Foster to help inspire some young women who have an interest in becoming first responders. They’re doing their best to inform and educate, and it seems like some of their work is resonating. They’re actually finding a way in order to ensure that some of their words get through to some of these women — she wants them to know that this can be a legitimate career path for them!

We know that a big part of Stella’s legacy at the moment could just be a great firefighter. Yet, we know that there’s something more that she has within her as a leader — and it’s really fun to see a lot of that rising to the forefront now! We’re getting all sorts of reminders of what it is that she’s capable of here when it comes to inspiring other people. These are qualities that can make her an even better firefighter, as well, when she starts to hone them in even more.

Of course, in the end we’d say that there is more to this storyline beyond just Kidd, Brett, and Foster working to educate in this moment … but you’ll have to wait and see just where it goes. Luckily, you won’t be waiting all that long! Given that this wasn’t originally meant to be the final episode, though, there may not been a lot of closure on all of the various stories of the season.

