Better Call Saul season 5 finale promo, theories: Who could die?







Next week on AMC, the Better Call Saul season 5 finale is going to be here … and you better be prepared for insanity everywhere. There is a serious threat for multiple characters to die, and with that, the question becomes this: Who is going to be meeting the Reaper? Who won’t make it to the proper Breaking Bad timeline?

Technically, there is no guarantee that someone will die in the finale … but we do still think that someone very well could. Here’s a list of at least some of the candidates.

Kim Wexler – Let’s face it — her telling off Lalo was a wonderful, epic moment that reminded us further of Kim’s strength. She also showed once again that she’ll go to bat for Jimmy, even when he lies to her and doesn’t deserve it all the way. As great as this was, though, you have to have an underlying fear in here that Lalo is going to want revenge. Typically, people are not allowed to speak to him in such a way!

Nacho Varga – Nacho has been a part of the series from the beginning, but it definitely feels like he’s in the worst possible position. He’s stuck between two different organizations and has no clear way out. There’s an easy way to envision how he becomes collateral damage in a sea of really crazy things that are happening all around him.

Lalo – He’s been in some ways the Big Bad of this season, and he’s certainly had enough story to serve his purpose. While people on the Gus side could want him gone, you can make the argument that Mike had ample opportunity and didn’t go through with it. (Our argument is that Mike didn’t want to do something like this in a spot where people would see him.)

