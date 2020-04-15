For Life episode 10 spoilers: Aaron Wallace’s flashback story







Next week on For Life episode 10, you better be prepared for something a little bit different on the show. We’ve seen a story already flashing back on Marie, but for this episode, we’re going to be looking back on the journey of Aaron himself. You’ll see what it was like for him during some early years in prison, in addition to how he dealt with a lot of the trials and tribulations. While he’s been able to overcome the odds? We think that this will be an emotional episode — if nothing else, it will further accentuate the nature of his underdog story. It could very well want to make you root for him even more than you are already.

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life episode 10 synopsis below with some more news on what lies ahead:

Flashing back to the previous nine years of his incarceration, Aaron’s journey from terrified novice prisoner to attorney and social crusader unfolds.

So what are we going to learn through this episode? We wouldn’t be shocked if there are a few surprises that are thrown your way — as a matter of fact, we feel like it’s almost a given that there will be! One of the real points of a show like this is to constantly add elements to make the story stronger and stronger. They want you doubting whether or not Aaron can get out … that way if it does happen, it feels all the more special in the end.

Before we go, here’s a quick reminder that if you love For Life, be sure to watch it live! That’s going to be the only way to ensure that it comes back for another season. (Of course, watching via DVR helps — its ratings have been super-strong in some of those measurements and we know that this is very much helpful.)

