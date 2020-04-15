FBI: Most Wanted episode 13 return date: First details on ‘Grudge’







Interested in learning a few more details on the FBI: Most Wanted episode 13 return date, plus what’s coming next? We’ve got info on all of that for you below!

Let’s kick things off with this — while the flagship FBI is over for the season, the same cannot be said for the spin-off. There are more stories left to be told, and that includes the new installment entitled “Grudge” set to air next week. Through this installment, there are going to be a few different things that are worth noting — some are related to the case itself, but then you have a few others tied to Hana’s personal life. Will this be a storyline that she embraces, or wants to get as far away from as possible? That’s definitely something worth discussing, to put it mildly.

Below, CarterMatt has the full FBI: Most Wanted episode 13 synopsis with a few more assorted details all about what is coming up next:

“Grudge” – When a case of cyber-stalking escalates to multiple murders, the team must track down a hacker who will stop at nothing to get revenge on those he believes have wronged him. Also, someone from Hana’s past offers her help on the case, but at a price she’s not willing to pay, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

With NCIS and FBI going off the air, the onus is going to suddenly be on FBI: Most Wanted to step up to the plate and try to keep the spirit of the Tuesday-night lineup alive. Luckily, we do know that the show is more than capable of delivering on that. It’s shown us a real knack for high-intensity programming the past few weeks, and we even had a thrilling crossover with the original show. There’s been a lot to like and there’s still more ahead…

