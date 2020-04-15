Empire season 6 episode 18 spoilers: Is this the series finale?







Next week on Empire season 6 episode 18, are you going to see the end of the road for the Fox drama? On the surface, it appears as though the answer is yet. While this episode was not meant to originally be the final episode, signs now point to it being that way. Consider this at least a solid end to the saga, even if it’s not a definitive one. (We’ll have a little more on that soon.)

For the time being, though, go ahead and check out the full Empire season 6 episode 18 synopsis with some of the first scoop on what’s ahead:

In the midst of the Bossyfest launch and the fight to regain control of Empire, Cookie reflects on her life and the woman she has become. Lucious finds it impossible to deny his feelings for Cookie, while continuing to support Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) and her rise to stardom. When the Lyons face their biggest threat yet, Lucious prepares for the battle of his life and realizes that in the end, family is what matters the most in the all-new “Home is on the Way” episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EMP-618) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Now, let’s add to the confusion, as executive producers Lee Daniels and Danny Strong each seemed to confirm that they would want to go back and film more down the road. There’s no guarantee for that, but there’s clearly an openness to it. Take a look at their separate statements.

Lee Daniels – “I’m heartbroken we aren’t getting to shoot the finale we wanted — at least not yet.”

Danny Strong – “We had an ending for the series planned that we all loved, and hopefully someday we’ll be able to film it and give the series its proper conclusion.”

In the end, we’re going to remain hopeful that something more could be shot, but we want to go ahead and make it clear that nothing is 100% planned as of yet. It’s all going to depend on actor schedules and, of course, when the current health crisis gets resolved.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Empire

What do you want to see when it comes to Empire season 6 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







