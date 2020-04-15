New Amsterdam: Where is Floyd Reynolds? Is Jocko Sims leaving?







Where is Floyd Reynolds on the New Amsterdam season 2 finale? There’s a good chance that you come into this article wondering that. Remember that the doctor left the hospital at the end of the most-recent episode, and there is no clear indication that he could ever come back.

Yet, at the same time we wouldn’t argue that the doctor is gone for good — mostly because there is no indication that he is gone for good. There’s never been a formal announcement that Jocko Sims is done with the show; as a matter of fact, he is still doing press for the show and is planning to live-tweet the finale!

One of the most important things to remember is that even if Dr. Reynolds is not a part of tonight’s episode, originally this was not meant to be the finale. Because of that, we have to believe that there could have been some more chances to see the character come back into town. Just because he’s gone doesn’t mean that he is gone forever.

Yet, there’s a chance that now, we could all be waiting until season 3 to learn for sure about Reynolds’ future fate. We know that Daniel Dae Kim’s character of Dr. Shin seems to be helping to fill the void with the character gone, but we like to think that there would be room for both of them moving forward.

In the end, the best thing that we can stress here is patience. There is going to be some time in order for answers to be handed out — it could happen this summer, this fall, or whenever new episodes premiere. Let’s just be excited that we already have a future for this series and that NBC isn’t making us go on some extensive, arduous waiting process for renewal news. We already have that; now, we just gotta wait for Floyd to pop back into this world again.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam, including when season 3 could premiere

Do you want to see more of Dr. Reynolds on New Amsterdam coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some additional news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







