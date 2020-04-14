The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart ratings tank on arrival







Leading into the premiere of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, one of the prominent narratives around the show was that people would watch, mostly because there wasn’t a whole lot else on the air and people were bored.

As it turns out, not so much. Go ahead and call this edition of the franchise one that just won’t make it … and further evidence that people aren’t always going to be into something just because it has the franchise name stamped onto it.

Monday night’s two-hour premiere episode generated just a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and under 3 million live viewers. For comparison, Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor averaged over a 1.8 rating and close to 6.4 million viewers — more than half the people who watched that season decided that they couldn’t be bothered with this new musical edition. (We actually didn’t think the premiere of Listen to Your Heart was bad, but this clearly is not anywhere near what the producers hoped that it would be.)

For those wondering, the bad ratings momentum carried over to The Baker and the Beauty, which premiered with just a 0.5 rating. That’s a shame, given that this show had the potential to actually be really fun … but with a lead-in like this, it’s very hard for a new show to get off to a great start.

In the end, we don’t think that this is an ABC lineup that you’re going to be seeing on the air for a super-long time moving forward. The numbers just aren’t there for it, and we’re not sure if they are going to build up over the coming weeks.

What do you think about the premiere ratings for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart?

Do you think that the show will get to air the whole season through?

