The Blacklist season 7 episode 17 spoilers: Ressler’s story in ‘Brothers’







The Blacklist season 7 episode 17 is finally going to be your big Donald Ressler episode — and we have indications already that it’s going to be big. It’s also going to be paying off a few threads that were left open on this past installment.

So what do we know about it? For starters, the title here is “Brothers,” and that means we’re going to be seeing an atypical episode that may not have your typical Blacklister at all. It may actually just be about the relationship between these two guys and be a somewhat-different story than you’re used to seeing. We know that Diego Klattenhoff is more than capable of carrying his own episode, so we just hope that there are a lot of different surprises around every turn. We know already that his brother is not exactly a model citizen, and that may throw some wrenches and complications into the mix in this hour.

Want a few more details now? Then be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 7 episode 17 synopsis below:

05/01/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Ressler is forced to confront past trauma and family secrets when his brother takes him back home for a risky job.

Given that there’s not going to be too many episodes beyond this particular hour, let’s go ahead and hope that this one proves to be fantastic — and very much worth what is a limited run of episodes coming up. We already know that the show is not going to be ending as it was once planned.

