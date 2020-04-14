The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart episode 2: Trevor’s in trouble…







Coming up on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart episode 2 next week, let’s hope that there is a chance to get to know these people better.

Is this show genuinely good? We’re not sure at the moment — a lot of these people seem to be like similar versions of the same archetype. Yet, there are a couple of people who do come across as likable. Think about Ryan and Sheridan among the guys, since they both come across as fairly sweet and caring.

At the end of tonight’s new episode, we saw the first Rose Ceremony of the season. What ended up happening there? Well, eight out of the twelve guys got an opportunity to stick around — here are at least some of the more notable ones who had screen time.

-Savannah selected Brandon to stay.

-Mel, who went on a date with Matt, decided to give a rose to Gabe.

-Bri chose Chris, who she has been vibing with from the beginning.

-Cheyenne chose Matt, seemingly out of the blue and for no reason.

-Julia, who was a hot commodity for most of the episode, picked Sheridan. Rejoice in that!

-Jamie struggled with her choice for the majority of the episode, but ended up going with Trevor rather than her date in Ryan.

-Rudi was the final person to hand out a rose, and she picked Ryan!!! He’s still there.

The problem with this show is simple: There’s just too many people. We don’t know who a lot them are still, so how in the world are we meant to be invested in this love story?

Next week, you’re going to see more people seemingly walking into the show … and that means that Trevor’s past is going to become a part of his present. That’s going to be a problem. The “musical competition” part is coming a little bit later this season!

