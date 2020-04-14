Better Call Saul season 5 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale







There is a lot to be intrigued and/or excited about with Better Call Saul season 5 episode 10, but it starts with this: It’s the big finale. “Something Unforgivable” is the title for this installment, and that’s gotta make you at least a little bit anxious … right? We like to think so.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Better Call Saul season 5 episode 10 synopsis with some more as to what lies ahead:

Jimmy and Kim make a sideways move that takes a serious turn; Nacho gets closer to the cartel than he’d like.

The thing that we’re obviously the most nervous about entering this episode is that something bad is going to happen to either Kim or Nacho. We know that neither one of these characters is around within the Breaking Bad world, and that does open the door for a lot of terrible stuff to happen at almost every turn. You gotta be worried about that. After all, how in the world could you not be? We’d hope that some loose ends are tied up in the finale, mostly because we’d like to see a season 6 that spends a little bit more time with Gene in the future. We want to hope that there’s something redeeming for that character there.

This does bring us back to the title for this big episode — can there be forgiveness for a guy amidst “Something Unforgivable”? That’s a hard thing to have a precise answer to at the moment. We just hope for great performances, emotional moments, and more to be excited about down the line. Remember that season 6 is currently poised to be the final season.

